Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Inaugurates New Branch In Gulshan-E-Jamal

KARACHI, JAN 26 – Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) recently opened its new branch in Gulshan-e-Jamal, Karachi. The new branch was inaugurated by senior members of the regional team.

This new branch will create great convenience and provide a wide range of Takaful products & services to a vast number of consumers, living in Gulshan and its surrounding areas.

Mr. Azeem Pirani, CEO PQFTL said that he is very pleased to commence operations at the new branch and appreciated the regional team’s commitment and dedication to the long-term cause promoting Takaful across Pakistan.

He said that, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful being the first and the largest Takaful Company in Pakistan is committed to the long-term prosperity of Pakistan and Takaful industry as a whole.

Mr. Azeem further added that, the new branch in Gulshan e Jamal aims to deliver a complete suite of services to its participants. The branch is the result of PQFTL’s vision of providing financial protection through Takaful, to everyone.

It will be a one-stop shop for the Takaful needs of its members, and hopes to further augment their experience through this branch.