Pakistan, Iran discuss economic cooperations
KARACHI, NOV 24 /DNA/ – Qassem Navid Qamar, Special Assistant to the Cheif Minister of Sindh in the investment and public-private partnership (PPP) has held meeting with Hassan Nourian, the Consul General of Iran in Karachi aimed to encouragement of the investors and traders work on the economic cooperations between two countries. DNA
