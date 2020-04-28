Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak businessmen of France urged to Exploit Emerging opportunities in Health, Food and IT Sectors

| April 28, 2020
0

PARIS, APR 28  (DNA) –  Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting yesterday with the France based Pakistani businessmen, traders and investors to brief them about government’s special economic relief package and social welfare ‘Ehsaas’ Programme for the underprivileged segments of the society.

The Ambassador said that while Covid 19 crisis has brought many challenges for businesses yet there were also new opportunities especially in the fields of pharmaceutical and health sector, IT and food business which can be exploited by Pakistani businessmen.

He assured them of government’s full support to resolve issues faced by them due to COVID 19 lockdown.

During the meeting, the participants gave useful suggestions for bringing diversity in our range of products, for promotion of tourism with focus on eco-tourism, and for establishing local supply chains to reduce reliance on imports.

The Ambassador also availed the opportunity to urge the participants to contribute generously in the Prime Minister’s Fund for COVID 19 to help the Government to provide relief to poor and needy people in Pakistan.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download

UAE sends medical, food aid to Pakistan

    ISLAMABAD APRIL 29 (DNA) 0,– The United Arab Emirates sent an aid planeRead More

1

Coronavirus: ‘One billion’ could become infected worldwide – report

One billion people could become infected with the coronavirus worldwide unless vulnerable countries are givenRead More

  • PM Imran approves “Green Stimulus” package

  • Saboor Malik says special measures needed to fight Corona epidemic

  • Pak businessmen of France urged to Exploit Emerging opportunities in Health, Food and IT Sectors

  • Cement price hike to hit construction industry

  • Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 300 with 20 more fatalities

  • Zong 4G, UNICEF Pakistan partner to create awareness around covid-19

  • Information Minister, Special Assistant call on PM

  • Makkah Grand Mosque imam joins workers cleaning the Kaa’ba

    • Comments are Closed