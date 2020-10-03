Government using PEMRA to curb the truth
ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Pakistan People’s Party has rejected PEMRA’ ban
on media to report the Motorway rape case and declared this instruction
by PEMRA an effort to hush up the facts of the case.
Nafisa Shah (MNA) in a statement said that this instruction by PEMRA
displays the non-seriousness and failure of this selected government.
She said that the woman victim of this horrendous crime is waiting for
justice but this incapable government is unable to arrest the main
perpetrator of the crime.
How the case can be affected by asking the question about the arrest of
the rapist. The selected government and Wasim Akram plus have miserably
failed. Dr. Shah said that why the concerned minister is quite on the
issue? The road on which this tragedy occurred is under the same
minister of communication, Murad Saeed. The government is using PEMRA to
hide its face. PEMRA is being used to curb the truth.
The PPP is standing firm with the victim and demands immediate arrest of
the rapist. PPP will raise this issue at every available forum. PEMRA
instruction is a violation of basic human rights, Dr. Shah concluded.
