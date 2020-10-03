Government using PEMRA to curb the truth

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Pakistan People’s Party has rejected PEMRA’ ban

on media to report the Motorway rape case and declared this instruction

by PEMRA an effort to hush up the facts of the case.

Nafisa Shah (MNA) in a statement said that this instruction by PEMRA

displays the non-seriousness and failure of this selected government.

She said that the woman victim of this horrendous crime is waiting for

justice but this incapable government is unable to arrest the main

perpetrator of the crime.

How the case can be affected by asking the question about the arrest of

the rapist. The selected government and Wasim Akram plus have miserably

failed. Dr. Shah said that why the concerned minister is quite on the

issue? The road on which this tragedy occurred is under the same

minister of communication, Murad Saeed. The government is using PEMRA to

hide its face. PEMRA is being used to curb the truth.

The PPP is standing firm with the victim and demands immediate arrest of

the rapist. PPP will raise this issue at every available forum. PEMRA

instruction is a violation of basic human rights, Dr. Shah concluded.

