Pak Army committed to root out terrorism: COAS

DNA

RAWALPINDI – 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters today chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, forum positively noted the increasing realisation at international forums about worsening humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K. Forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.

Dilating upon Afghan Peace Process, the participants expressed hope for peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

Commanders noted that the enormity of the security challenges warrants a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else. Participants underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary.

Forum also deliberated upon the improved security situation in erstwhile FATA / KP in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in newly merged tribal districts especially towards enabling the LEAs’ apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

The forum also expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design to disrupt peace and progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan which lay exposed to the entire world thus vindicating Pakistan’s stance on role of hostile agencies in training & funding of terrorists.

Dividends of improved security situation including return of international cricket in the country is a result of numerous sacrifices rendered and challenges overcome to eliminate extremism and terrorism from Pakistan. We will stay the course InshaAllah, COAS concluded.