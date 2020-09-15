Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PAF AIRCRAFT CRASHED NEAR PINDIGHEB

| September 15, 2020
ISLAMABAD 15 SEPTEMBER, 2020:
A PAF aircraft crashed near Pindigheb, during a routine training mission. The Pilot ejected safely. No loss of life or property has been reported on ground. A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.
Educational institutions across Pakistan reopen after six months

ISLAMABAD: Schools and colleges across Pakistan have reopened today (Tuesday) ending a nearly six-month-long closure

