How has the outbreak changed tipping in the US?

With bars, restaurants and hotels shut across much of the US, people in the service industry have been hit particularly hard. Many have not only lost their jobs, but also their main source of income – tips.

“If you’re a tipped worker in the US, tips are basically the only way you’re making money – you depend on the kindness of strangers,” says Kristen Monteleone, 32, in New Orleans.

Tipped workers have a lower minimum wage in many states – some as low as $2.13 per hour – as employers assume tips will make up the difference.

Kristen, an accountant who previously worked as a barista, bartender, and waitress, started the “NOLA Virtual Tip Jar” – where people can look up their favourite local service staff, and send them tips virtually.

It’s an idea that’s sprung up in many states – with people pledging to tip their favourite bartenders when they make themselves a drink, for example.Others have argued that people should try and tip delivery staff and cab drivers more than usual – particularly given the increased risks they face while working.