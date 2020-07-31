Opposition should shun their politics of deceit: Buzdar

DNA

Lahore, July 31: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that those engaged in negative politics in the backdrop of corona pandemic have faced defeat. The opposition should shun their politics of deceit and stop point-scoring over the corona.

In a statement, the CM maintained that anti-corona policy has proved successful and the smart lockdown helped in overcoming the pandemic. It is sanguine that the anti-corona policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been acknowledged at the global level. It is regretted that opposition has no strategy and they have also lost their credibility in the public, he added. The CM lamented that opposition leaders engaged in making tall claims have done nothing practically. They are isolated and have left the people alone, he said. On the other side, the government has undertaken timely and sane decisions while the opposition tried to weaken national unity, the CM added.