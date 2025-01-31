OGRA reveals per kg LPG price increase of Rs. 3.68
ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective February 01 2025, as under;
|Notified LPG Producer prices
|Rs. / Ton
|Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
|February-2025 ( w.e.f 01-02-2025)
|212,672.54
|2,509.54
|January -2025
|208,984.43
|2,466.02
|Increase / (Decrease)
|3,688.11
|43.52
|Notified LPG Consumer prices
|Rs. / Ton
|Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
|February-2025 ( w.e.f 01-02-2025)
|253,972.54
|2,996.88
|January -2025
|250,284.43
|2,953.36
|Increase / (Decrease)
|3,688.11
|43.52
2. The LPG price Notification for the month of February 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.
3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.19% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.43.52/11.8 kg cylinder (1.47%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.3.68
