| January 31, 2025
OGRA reveals per kg LPG price increase of Rs. 3.68

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective February 01 2025, as under;

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
February-2025 ( w.e.f  01-02-2025)     212,672.542,509.54
January -2025      208,984.432,466.02
Increase / (Decrease)         3,688.11               43.52
   
Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
February-2025 ( w.e.f  01-02-2025)      253,972.542,996.88
January -2025       250,284.432,953.36
Increase / (Decrease)         3,688.11            43.52

2.  The LPG price Notification for the month of February 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.19% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.43.52/11.8 kg cylinder (1.47%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.3.68

