OGRA reveals per kg LPG price increase of Rs. 3.68

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective February 01 2025, as under;

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder February-2025 ( w.e.f 01-02-2025) 212,672.54 2,509.54 January -2025 208,984.43 2,466.02 Increase / (Decrease) 3,688.11 43.52 Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder February-2025 ( w.e.f 01-02-2025) 253,972.54 2,996.88 January -2025 250,284.43 2,953.36 Increase / (Decrease) 3,688.11 43.52

2. The LPG price Notification for the month of February 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.19% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.43.52/11.8 kg cylinder (1.47%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.3.68