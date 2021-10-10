Sunday, October 10, 2021
Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer passes away in Islamabad

| October 10, 2021

Islamabad : Pakistan’s renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away in Islamabad this morning.

He was admitted at a local hospital where his health deteriorated early this morning.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan played an important role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. His services for defence of the country will be remembered for a long time.

