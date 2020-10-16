Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Now pay your annual Vehicle Token Tax conveniently through the Easypaisa App

| October 16, 2020
Capture 30

Easypaisa users can now conveniently pay their Vehicle Token Tax through the Easypaisa App for vehicles registered with Punjab, Islamabad or Sindh Excise Departments. The Easypaisa App is the leading digital payments app in the country making vehicle tax payments easy and hassle-free. Customers can now avoid travelling outside of their homes and waiting in long queues especially during these challenging times and make the necessary payments from their fingertips in a matter of minutes.

In order to make vehicle token tax payment, a customer first has to generate their Payment Slip ID (PSID) from the relevant excise portal/mobile app, and then this PSID can be paid through the Easypaisa App without any extra charges. In light of COVID-19 and a move to bring digital financial services to the masses, Easypaisa is removing all possible hurdles by creating a seamless experience for existing and potential users across the country.

This digitization by the provincial governments and their associated excise departments are a commendable first step towards digitizing all government payments across Pakistan. As a leader of the Fintech revolution in the country, Easypaisa fully supports such initiatives as they facilitate users across the country with respect to embracing a shift towards safe, secure and diverse digital payment options.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 1

Pakistan’s National T20 Cup semifinals to turn pink

RAWALPINDI, OCT 16 (DNA) – The Pakistan Cricket Board will use Saturday’s high-profile National T20 Cup semifinalsRead More

DNA 16-14

RCCI urges for political and economic stability

DNA RAWALPINDI, OCT 16 – The President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)Read More

  • Embassy of Japan condemns terrorist attacks on security personnel

  • World Food Day 2020 held at NARC

  • Now pay your annual Vehicle Token Tax conveniently through the Easypaisa App

  • GM Marriott hosts poolside dinner for diplomats

  • PDM protesting against those who brought PM to power: Bilawal

  • Ijaz Shah rejects allegations of arresting PDM workers

  • PM Imran to chair meeting of parliamentary leaders today

  • Minister holds past govts responsible for increase in medicine prices

    • Comments are Closed