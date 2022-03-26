No one to be allowed to stage sit-in in Capital: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (DNA): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

while reiterating complete security to the Opposition rally on Saturday

categorically said that no one would be allowed to stage sit-in in the

federal Capital.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that 15,000

personnel of Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police were deputed

for maintenance of law and order in the Capital.

Srinagar Highway has been handed over to the Rangers and FC and it was a

good omen that Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) has shifted its stage to H-9

Bazar from the highway, he said.

He said a JUI-F Senator has given assurance that they would abide by the

laws and regulation. Permission was given to JUI-F for today rally only

and no application is yet submitted for their tomorrow rally, he said.

The minister said PML-N has sought permission to hold rally at the

Srinagar Highway but was not allowed as the Apex Court and High Court

have already directed the Interior Ministry and local administration to

keep all main thoroughfare including Srinagar Highway opened. The

courts’ directions would be strictly followed, he added.

He said that complete security would be provided to the rallies but no

one would be allowed to block the roads. However, no one will be allowed

to enter the Red Zone, he added.

The minister said mostly probably, the voting on no confidence against

the Prime Minister will be held on April 4 if it was tabled on March 28

in the House. Complete security will be given to all the members, he

said.

He expressed the hope that Imran Khan would emerge victorious and all

government allies would decide in favor of the Prime Minister.

Rasheed said the DG FIA has been directed to arrest MNA Jam Abdul Karim

who was nominated in murder of journalist Nazim Jokhio soon after his

arrival from Dubai. The accused MNA will be handed over to Sindh police

after taken into custody for further legal procedure, he added. He said

that Jam Abdul Karim would not only be arrested but also his name would

be put in exit control list (ECL) besides providing it to Interpol.

The minister, while congratulating the armed forces, Rangers, FC and

local administration for successfully holding OIC Foreign Ministers

summit, said that anti Pakistan elements wanted to fail it.

He urged all political parties to show their political maturity and

avoid any confrontation. He said currently there was no need to deploy

army but made it clear that under Article 245, armed forces could be

summoned with the approval of federal cabinet and PM.

The minister said the courts have directly put the responsibility on me

and the Interior Ministry for maintenance of law and order in the

Capital. He said the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has

also been allowed to hold public gathering on March 27 which would be

addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, the minister said that he had advised the Prime

Minister to impose Governor’s rule in Sindh and declare emergency but

the Prime Minister rejected his advised. Keeping in view immense

popularity of Imran Khan, he said that he would advise the PM to go for

early general elections also after giving poor-friendly budget.

To another query, he said that talks were going on with all allies and

estranged PTI lawmakers.

He said he would personally lead a mammoth procession from Rawalpindi to

participate in the scheduled PTI gathering at Parade Ground on March 27.

“I am firmly standing with Prime Minister Imran and will bring a biggest

rally from Rawalpindi to the main rally,” he remarked.

To a separate question, the minister said that stern action would be

taken those who had started malicious campaign against armed forces. DNA