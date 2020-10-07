Newly-appointed Hemp aims to take Pakistan into top four teams in world

Karachi : Pakistan women’s team newly-appointed head coach David Hemp has aimed to take Pakistan in the top four teams in the world under his mentorship.

Ex-Bermudian cricketer, who is set to arrive in Pakistan on October 18, talked exclusively in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recent podcast and stated his ambitions with the side.

“I want to see consistency in performances, making individuals improve their games and personal stats. Apart from stats, I want to see the change in character too,” Hemp said.

“I wish to improve the rankings and aspirationally feature in the top four sides in the world. When we take part in the world cups, opposition and media are talking about us,” he added.

The 49-year-old revealed that he decided to take up the role after witnessing women’s team in the T20 World Cup held in Australia earlier this year.

“I got the idea of squad’s talent from that tournament and when the opportunity arrived to coach international team, it was a straight-forward decision,” he maintained

“I am excited to work for the next two years and hopefully adding some value collectively and individually,” he added.

It must be noted that Hemp is based in Australia now and has previously coached the Melbourne Stars’ and Victorian women’s cricket teams in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.

He is a qualified UK level four coach who has had a coaching role with Australia’s team for cricketers with an intellectual disability called ‘Premier Cricket’s Prahran’ and was the director of coaching at Scotch College.