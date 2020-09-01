Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

‘ML-1 railway track to be completed during Imran Khan’s govt tenure’

| September 1, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, SEP 01 (DNA) – Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said that ML-1 new railway track project would be completed during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

In an interview with a private television channel programs, he said, we had full confidence in accomplishing the task of laying down a new track from Karachi to Peshawar before ending the period of this government.

The minister revealed that ML-1, project was signed some fourteen years back. He hoped that mega railway project would provide fast and comfortable travelling facility to the people of the country.

Commenting on national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), he said that extending NRO by Pervez Musharraf, to the political figures involved in corruption and corrupt practices in the past, was a big blunder.

Giving reference to the book written by railway minister sometime back, he disclosed that Chaudhry brothers had been reluctant and unwilling to extend NRO to Ex Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Expressing dismay over lethargic attitude of the BB’s family members, he said no one from Pakistan Peoples Party, could follow the murder case of BB. =DNA

=========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Japan’s Shinzo Abe thanks PM Imran Khan

DNA ISLAMABAD, Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Imran KhanRead More

0

‘ML-1 railway track to be completed during Imran Khan’s govt tenure’

ISLAMABAD, SEP 01 (DNA) – Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said thatRead More

  • NEPRA okays Rs0.86 per unit increase in electricity tariff

  • AIOU extends admissions date; Autumn 2019 results announced

  • UK Pakistan Online Investment Forum on 3rd Sep : Javed Malik

  • HEC announces result of scholarships for Afghan students

  • Saying goodbye to Ambassador Iwan S Amri of Indonesia

  • FM announces ‘major milestone’ in establishment of South Punjab province

  • Cabinet approves first licence for medical, industrial use of ‘Bhang’

  • PM Khan likely to announce major Karachi development package

    • Comments are Closed