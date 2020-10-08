Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Nawaz Sharif to chair PML-N session in Lahore today

| October 8, 2020
Nawaz-Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will chair a consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday (today).

Sharif will chair the party session in Model Town, Lahore via video link and brief the PML-N leaders about the party’s policy and its future line of action, said the sources.

The PML-N meeting, which is expected to be attended by Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders of the party, will likely to deliberate on treason cases, accountability cases and the movement announced to be launched by the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PML-N members of the parliament and the party’s ticket holders will attend the session, sources said.
Nawaz Sharif will take the party leaders and parliamentarians into confidence over his narrative and recent speeches, according to sources.

The matters related to party discipline violation will also be consulted in the party’s meeting, sources said.

Party leaders Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and others also expected to address the session.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Nawaz-Sharif

Nawaz Sharif to chair PML-N session in Lahore today

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will chair a consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-NawazRead More

download (1)

NEPRA okays Rs0.83 per unit increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD : The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday notified an increase of Rs0.83Read More

  • TRADE AND INVESTMENT BETWEEN PAKISTAN AND KENYA TO BOOST TIES: SENATOR DR. SHAHZAD WASIM

  • Indonesia hails Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

  • Pakistan fully eliminates desert locust with China’s help: Report

  • PCDMA demands FBR chairman to allow 2pc income tax on raw materials

  • Qureshi talks to UAE minister

  • Maryam Safdar always caused problems for PML-N: Chohan

  • 15th anniversary of October 8 quake being observed today

  • Iqama case: Khawaja Asif likely to appear before NAB investigators

    • Comments are Closed