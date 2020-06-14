Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NDMA chairman visits triage centre

| June 14, 2020
Chairman NDMA being received by DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer at Expo Rescue Triage Center

LAHORE, JUNE 14 (DNA) – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal visited Expo Rescue Triage Centre.

Punjab Rescue Director General Rizwan Naseer briefed the NDMA chairman that Expo Rescue Triage Centre was providing services to 4,701 people. As many as 274 people were shifted to hospitals by Expo Rescue Triage Centre.

As many as 3,210 people were provided with guidance and 1,216 were shifted to isolation wards, said Rizwan Naseer.

He briefed the NDMA chairman that at least 1,048 bodied were buried by adopting corona protocol by Rescue in Punjab.

The NDMA chairman assured Rizwan Naseer that Rescue 1122 would be provided with portable ventilators.DNA

