NCOC decides winter vacation in educational institutions from Jan-end

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 (DNA) — The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has unanimously decided that winter vacation in the educational institutions will be held at the end of January. The NCOC clarified that winter vacation will continue however in the areas still receiving snowfall.

The NCOC has consulted and discussed the proposal before taking a decision with all the provinces in the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference. Sources in the NCOC divulged that vaccination drive among schools will also go ahead and there will be no break in it.

During the meeting, the recommendations collected from the provincial ministers were reviewed. The participants agreed on the closure of educational institutions in areas where heavy snowfall takes place

Earlier, all provincial and federal education ministries had decided to hold winter vacations in educational institutions from December 25 to January 5. However, final decision in this regard was to be taken by NCOC.

Spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education said that recommendations were taken from all the provinces regarding the winter holidays. It is to be mentioned here that Sindh government had announced winter vacations from December 20 to January 3. =DNA

