Nawaz Sharif should tell how he made assets: Shibli

| October 3, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday asked Nawaz Sharif to tell how he made assets and how he sent money abroad.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Nawaz Sharif was changing his ideology like changing weather.
When Nawaz was out of power he became a revolutionary and when he was in power he became a dictator, he added.
He said Nawaz should not take revenge from Pakistan because he was deprived of power.

