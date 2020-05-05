Nawaz Sharif should return as Pakistan going through tough circumstances: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD (Dna) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibili Faraz on Tuesday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif should return as the country is going through tough time.

While briefing media in Islamabad on Tuesday on decisions made in the cabinet meeting, he said that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan but so far he has seen him in front of the laptop.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has listened to the suggestions given by various cabinet members, adding that he makes decision after taking everyone in confidence.

“The cabinet considered electoral reforms and the police station system,” he said and added PM wants election process to be transparent and trusted by people.

Shibli Faraz while praying for everyone’s safety said that the health system has collapsed due to the looting and plundering in the past.

He said that a meeting of the National Coordination Committee will be held in Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday) to take decision regarding relaxation in lockdown and all four chief ministers will attend the meeting to deliberate on next strategy.

He admitted that unfortunately the reality is that prices are increased during the month of Ramazan but the government is taking steps to control inflation. The prime minister has always said that the government will take care of the daily wagers and working class.

Taking a jibe at the Sindh government, the minister said that the provincial ministers were only holding press conferences instead of working, adding that the condition of Sindh and Larkana was better 50 years ago as compared to today.