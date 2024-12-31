Naval chief presides over command, staff conference at naval headquarters

ISLAMABAD, 31 Dec: /DNA/ – The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The forum reviewed the maritime situation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and deliberated on measures to ensure safety and security of national sea trade passing through the region.

During the conference, preparations for the upcoming PN multinational Exercise AMAN and the maiden AMAN Dialogue were reviewed to ensure the befitting conduct of these momentous events of international significance. Moreover, the forum also discussed matters related to the geo-strategic environment, national security, operational preparedness, training, and troops welfare. Comprehensive briefings on important ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also presented to Chief of the Naval Staff.

Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized on the importance of strengthening maritime security and maintaining combat readiness to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan. He commended the initiatives undertaken to enhance capabilities through the acquisition of emerging technologies.

The Naval Chief also expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in the face of prevailing maritime challenges and praised the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.

The Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision-making body of the Pakistan Navy, where Chief of the Naval Staff, along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders, reviews the Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.