NATO meeting to be held in Brussels today
A meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will be held in Brussels today (Monday).
Leaders from thirty member states will discuss NATO 2030 agenda which will draw the roadmap that the alliance will follow for the next 10 years.
US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also attend the summit.
