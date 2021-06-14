Monday, June 14, 2021
NATO meeting to be held in Brussels today

June 14, 2021

A meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will be held in Brussels today (Monday).

Leaders from thirty member states will discuss NATO 2030 agenda which will draw the roadmap that the alliance will follow for the next 10 years.

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also attend the summit.

