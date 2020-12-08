National team arrives in Queenstown for training, intra-squad matches

Karachi : Pakistan squad has arrived in Queenstown from Christchurch for training and intra-squad matches.

The 52-member squad reached Queenstown by air while one member joined the squad from Auckland.

Upon arrival in Queenstown, the national cricket team and Pakistan Shaheens squads reached their respective hotels. Both squads are scheduled to start training tomorrow.

It must be noted New Zealand public health officials cleared almost the entire Pakistan cricket squad to leave their managed isolation facilities.

One unidentified member of the 53-strong squad, however, would stay in the facility after he tested positive on day six of their mandatory 14-day isolation.

Pakistan Shaheens are scheduled to play a one-off four-day match against New Zealand ‘A’ from December 17 while the national team will play their first T20I against BlackCaps on December 18.