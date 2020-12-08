Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

National team arrives in Queenstown for training, intra-squad matches

| December 8, 2020
National-team-arrives-in-Queenstown-for-training-intra-squad-matches

Karachi : Pakistan squad has arrived in Queenstown from Christchurch for training and intra-squad matches.

The 52-member squad reached Queenstown by air while one member joined the squad from Auckland.

Upon arrival in Queenstown, the national cricket team and Pakistan Shaheens squads reached their respective hotels. Both squads are scheduled to start training tomorrow.

It must be noted New Zealand public health officials cleared almost the entire Pakistan cricket squad to leave their managed isolation facilities.

One unidentified member of the 53-strong squad, however, would stay in the facility after he tested positive on day six of their mandatory 14-day isolation.

Pakistan Shaheens are scheduled to play a one-off four-day match against New Zealand ‘A’ from December 17 while the national team will play their first T20I against BlackCaps on December 18.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

National-team-arrives-in-Queenstown-for-training-intra-squad-matches

National team arrives in Queenstown for training, intra-squad matches

Karachi : Pakistan squad has arrived in Queenstown from Christchurch for training and intra-squad matches.Read More

Capture5

England-South Africa ODI series called off after Covid-19 cases

England’s One-day International series against South Africa has been cancelled after reported breaches of theRead More

  • Pakistan to leave isolation tomorrow after negative COVID-19 tests

  • Pakistan int’l squash tournament to start from DEC 7

  • South Africa-England ODI abandoned after positive Covid-19 tests

  • Pakistan not allowed to train during isolation due to COVID-19 positives

  • ICC nominates five Pakistani cricketers for ODI team of the decade

  • Australia legend Glenn McGrath picks Wasim Akram among top 5 ODI bowlers

  • PAK vs NZ: 42 members of Pakistan squad clear coronavirus test for 3rd time

  • Pakistan’s squad undergoes third round of coronavirus testing in New Zealand

    • Comments are Closed