NAB has ‘no objection’ to Shehbaz’s jail trial

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no objection to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s jail trial, the bureau informed an accountability court on Monday.

Submitting a report in response to the court’s directives, the corruption watchdog said it has no objection if the court wants to conduct the trial of the PML-N leader inside jail in the money laundering reference. “Holding jail trial is a discretionary power of court,” the NAB said.

The bureau said it will implement whatever judgement this court passes in this regard.

Accountability Court Administrative Judge Jawad al Hassan had last week issued a four-page written order stating that the best solution to complete trial swiftly is a jail trial. It said the people faced difficulties in the courtroom when Shehbaz and Hamza appear.

Hearing the case today, the accountability court set November 11 for indictment of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and other members of his family. Shehbaz Sharif and his son were brought to the court in an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as it resumed hearing.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached the court to meet her uncle and cousin.