AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

| November 2, 2020
KARACHI : The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43 while it was sold at Rs43.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 2.

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 111 114
Canadian Dollar 118.5 120.5
Chinese Yuan 23.75 23.9
Euro 186 188.5
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
Saudi Riyal 41.7 42.3
UAE Dirham 43 43.5
UK Pound Sterling 206 210
US Dollar 159.5 160.2
