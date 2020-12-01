Naval chief reaches Turkey on 4-days official visit
ANKARA, DEC 1 (DNA) – Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi arrived in Ankara on a 4-days official visit to Turkey.
He was received at the airport by Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi and senior officials of the Turkish Navy at the airport.=DNA
