Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Naval chief reaches Turkey on 4-days official visit

| December 1, 2020
0

ANKARA, DEC 1 (DNA) – Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi arrived in Ankara on a 4-days official visit to Turkey.

He was received at the airport by Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi and senior officials of the Turkish Navy at the airport.=DNA

========================

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 1-1

PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s third private airline next week

ISLAMABAD, DEC 01 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sialkot on December 9 toRead More

0

Naval chief reaches Turkey on 4-days official visit

ANKARA, DEC 1 (DNA) – Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Admiral Muhammad Amjad KhanRead More

  • NAB geared up to bring corrupt elements to justice: Chairman

  • Federal cabinet approves purchase of Coronavirus vaccine

  • AKU Examination Board partners with Pakistan’s leading education technology company Knowledge Platform

  • ChildLife Foundation selected oracle cloud infrastructure to help expand life-saving operations

  • JWG reviews the progress of Gwadar projects

  • Masood Alam Rizvi appointed as Secy General FPCCI

  • Easypaisa Bags Internationally Acclaimed Emerging Payments Award for 2020

  • Breast cancer and CVD CARDIO-ONCOLOGY

    • Comments are Closed