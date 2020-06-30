NAB decides to challenge Rental Power Plant corruption case decision

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 (DNA) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has decided to challenge acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in Rental Power corruption case.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has requested to annul release order of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused as evidence against them is present.

Earlier, accountability court, while announcing the verdict, had accepted acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and other suspects in the reference.

It is to be mentioned here that three RPPs (Reshma Power Generation Private Limited, Gulf Rental Power Private Limited and Young Gen Power Limited) case was about private power companies that faced allegations of receiving more than Rs22 billion mobilisation in advance from the government to commission the projects, but failed to set up the plants.

A few of them had set up the plants, but only after an inordinate delay. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as power minister for approval of increasing down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent, amounting to about Rs22 billion= DNA

=============================