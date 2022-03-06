NAB brings untouchables to justice first time in history

ISLAMABAD, MAR 6 /DNA/ – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not only summoned big fish for the first time in its history but thanks to effective follow up of NAB, out of 179 mega corruption cases, 66 mega corruption cases were brought to a logical conclusion, said Honourable Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

NAB has brought the untouchables and big fish to justice for the first time in history those who could not be summoned in the past.

The NAB has brought 66 mega corruption to a logical conclusion out of 179 mega corruption cases.

He said that based on solid evidence, NAB was vigorously pursuing lawsuits against corrupt elements.

NAB has succeeded in making convictions of 1,405 corrupt persons in last four years from October 2017 to Dec 31, 2021 due to vigorous prosecution.

He said that NAB was using all its resources to bring to a logical conclusion the mega corruption cases like money laundering, fake accounts, assets in excess of income, massive fraud from the public, housing societies and Mudaraba.

He said that out of 179 mega corruption cases of NAB, 66 mega corruption cases had been brought to logical conclusion while 93 mega corruption cases were under trial in the learned Accountability Courts of the country.

He said that corruption is the biggest obstacle in the way of development and prosperity of the country.NAB is the focal department under the United Nations Convention against Corruption besides religiously pursuing accountability for all policy to make the country corruption free.

NAB is Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. Pakistan and China have inked Memorandum of understanding MoU for eradication of corruption for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan economic coordination in CPEC project.

NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established a forensic science laboratory having facilities for digital forensics, fingerprint forensics and for verifying questionable documents.This has improved performance of NAB.

He said that a comprehensive standard quantitative system has been formulated to improve the performance of NAB.

In the context of enforcement strategy, NAB headed by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months for disposal of cases including 2 months for investigation of complaints, 4 months for inquiry and 4 months for investigation.

He said the NAB has also set up Witness Handling Cells in all regional bureaus as a result of this move, NAB is pursuing its cases in the courts on the basis of solid documentary evidence. The overall conviction ratio of NAB is 66 percent. NAB Chairman has directed all NAB officers to redouble their efforts to make Pakistan corruption free.

He said that all the officers of NAB should consider the eradication of corruption as a national duty and perform it with determination, merit, hard work and transparency.

He said that Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Pace Canada, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have also lauded NAB’s role. As per Gilani and Gallup Survey, about 59 per cent people have shown their confidence in NAB.