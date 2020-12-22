NA standing committee on cabinet secretariat meets

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 22 – The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met under the Chairpersonship of Ms. Kishwer Zehra, MNA in Islamabad this morning.

The Committee adopted the report of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat appointed under Convenership of MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, MNA regarding leakage of paper of NTS Exam in District Lower Dir. The Committee directed for sending the recommendations to the relevant departments for implementation. Apprising the Committee about the finding of the Sub-Committee, the Convener informed that after through deliberation and discussing the issue referred to the Committee, it is recommended that the initial testing of the candidates aspirant to become government servants should be assigned to Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) subject to strengthening of the Commission with required human resource and financial resources. He further informed that NTS was subjected to mismanagement due to which test papers were leaked before the test were held. He also informed that the Sub-Committee had recommended inquiry into the whole issue by FIA.

The Committee while discussing the Pakistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, decided to pend further discussion till its next meeting. The Committee also directed Cabinet Division and PPRA to examine the amendments proposed by a member of the Committee. Apprising the Committee about the proposed amendments, Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA informed that his amendments were in consonance with the PPRA Act and a mechanism had been provided for an independent governing board.

The Committee decided to have a briefing on the shortage of petrol and report of the FIA, thereon in its next meeting. Earlier the Chairman and Member Gas OGRA apprised the Committee about the shortage of Gas and role of the authority in that regard. The Member Gas informed that a Cabinet Committee on Energy under the Convenership of Minister for Planning and Development had formulated guidelines for the Gas Companies to meet the shortage of Gas during the current winter season. He informed that role of OGRA was confined to facilitation in respect of grant of licenses to the Gas Companies. Responding to the question of a member of the Committee, he informed that OGRA had submitted its summary to ECC for seeking guidelines for grant of licenses to the companies for marketing of Flare Gas. While discussing the Constitutional Amendment Bills moved by Ms. Alia Kamran and Mr. Salahuddin Ayubi, the Committee asked the Establishment Division to pursue the convening of Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative cases for decision on amendment Bills.

The Committee meeting was attended by Minister In-charge for Cabinet Secretariat Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs; Mr. Saleem Rehman, Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Mr. Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Ms. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mr. Mohsin Dawar, senior officers from Cabinet, Establishment Divisions and other concerned departments.