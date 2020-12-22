Easypaisa Appbash: Your Key to a World of Exciting Prizes

DNA

ISLAMABAD – As 2020 comes to an end, Easypaisa is spreading joy amongst its users with a chance to win amazing prizes through Easypaisa Appbash which is currently live on the digital payment platform’s social media pages. In addition to enjoying simple, safe and convenient payments through Easypaisa QR, users can now enter a lucky draw for a chance to win iPhone 11, Redmi 9 smartphone, iPad, AirPods, a brand new LED TV or a motorcycle among numerous other prizes in weekly giveaways.

Entering the lucky draw is simple and easy. All you have to do is open your Easypaisa App, select the QR code option and scan the QR code available on Easypaisa’s Facebook page to enter the lucky draw. This competition is also open for Easypaisa customers not currently using the Easypaisa App. Non smartphone Easypaisa users can enter the lucky draw by dialing *786*4*5# to make a payment worth Rs. 5 at 60631. At the end of the campaign, Rs. 5 will be refunded to those who do not win.

With two draws already having been held, now is your chance to enter the third one and win exciting prizes.

Easypaisa is Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform that offers a diverse range of digital financial services to make everyday transactions simple for users across the country.