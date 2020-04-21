Modi Govt deprived Kashmiris of all basic amenities during lockdown: PM

ISLAMABAD, APR 21 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the international community can now understand the suffering of the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in the wake of demonstrations in various parts of the world against coronavirus lockdowns.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “Demonstrations in various parts of the world are now going on against lockdowns during a pandemic – despite provision of medical, financial, communication and food assistance.”

“Perhaps now international community can understand the suffering of Kashmiris in IOJK as they suffer brutal oppression under an inhumane politico-military lockdown continuing for over 8 months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance,” he added.

The prime minister said the “racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt” has, in fact, ensured that the Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during the lockdown.

Meanwhile the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said that the treatment of minorities in India is a matter of serious concern not only for the Indian minorities and the neighbouring countries but also for the international community.

Rejecting the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ Spokesperson’s irresponsible and completely ill-founded remarks, the Foreign Office spokesperson said these are reflective of India’s perennial state of denial with regard to the rights of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.

The statement said it is deeply disconcerting that the discriminatory and anti-Muslim policies and practices of the RSS-inspired BJP Government persist even as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds. = DNA

