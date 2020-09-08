Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

MoCC committed for ‘Clean Green Pakistan’

| September 8, 2020
download (2)

 

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 : Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC)is committed for ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ as various campaigns launched to clean the environment in several districts including federal capital.

According to a senior official of the Ministry, he said Clean and Green Pakistan initiative would also work on ailing societal issues such as proper sanitization, solid waste and liquid disposal management and safe drinking water.

Adding that he said institutions such as United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was already working on a number of projects related to crisis management and environmental changes.

Their focus was to bring rural communities together and train them to conserve natural resources and at the same time working on providing equal opportunities for women he said.

Their ongoing project includes a group of women from rural areas building and repairing houses affected by floods he added.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

download (2)

MoCC committed for ‘Clean Green Pakistan’

  DNA ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 : Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC)is committed for ‘Clean GreenRead More

download (1)

Federal cabinet likely to approve ferry service in Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD : The federal cabinet is likely to approve the launching plan of a ferryRead More

  • Govt decides to establish cybercrime wing for Ehsaas programme

  • JIT’s progress report sought in money laundering case against MQM founder, others

  • Water problem in Islamabad irks residents

  • Court Seeks Arguments on Zardari’s plea for Quashing NAB Case

  • CM Buzdar approves launching Punjab Rozgar Scheme this month

  • PML N appoints Arslan VP China, Central Asia

  • September 1965 war reminds us daring achievements of our Ghazis, Shuhadas: Naval Chief

  • Pakistan adopts pro business policy to attract investors: President Alvi

    • Comments are Closed