Federal cabinet likely to approve ferry service in Pakistan: sources

| September 8, 2020
ISLAMABAD : The federal cabinet is likely to approve the launching plan of a ferry service in Pakistan and mass transit authority’s ordinance, citing sources.

A session of the federal cabinet is underway under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

The discussion related to the expansion of legal boundaries of the cabinet committee for disposal of legislative cases, mass transit authority ordinance, appointment of the chairman of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), establishment of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Port Qasim – Karachi, initiation of ferry service in Pakistan.

An annual report for the financial year 2018-19 will be presented by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), whereas, the members of the federal cabinet will also be briefed over the Industry Report 2019.

The cabinet members will approve the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the cabinet committee for energy. Moreover, the provision of special powers to Rangers under Article 147 and briefing on PPRA rules and review plans for public and private construction are also part of the agenda.

The decision took by the federal cabinet in 2005 for the installation of electricity meters in Islamabad will be reviewed in the ongoing session.

It is expected that the federal cabinet will greenlight the launching of a ferry service in Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs had announced its plan in September last year to start a ferry service that would connect Karachi and Gwadar ports with Middle East seaports.

According to the plan, the ferry service will link Pakistani ports with Dubai, Oman and Bandar Abbas (Iran) to facilitate people who want to travel among these destinations by providing them alternate routes which would also be used for facilitating pilgrims.

