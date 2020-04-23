Mirziyoyev, Erdoğan discuss issues of interaction between Uzbekistan and Turkey in the fight against coronavirus

DNA

TASHKENT: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on phone.

During the conversation, the leaders focused on the issues of close interaction in the fight against a new global challenge – the rapid spread of coronavirus infection.

The heads of state praised the fruitful results of the extraordinary summit of the Turkic Council, held on April 10 in a teleconference format. It should be recalled that the event was devoted to strengthening interaction and combining efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Thus, in accordance with the agreements, a series of online meetings of heads of ministries of health and transport of the Turkic Council countries will be held in the coming days in order to exchange practical experience and coordinate work on the operational settlement of emerging issues.

The presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkey discussed in detail the agenda of bilateral relations. The importance of timely implementation of the decisions taken following the results of the first meeting of the Council for Strategic Cooperation held in February this year in Ankara was noted.

Significant attention was paid to the need for leading measures at the government level to maintain the dynamics of growth in mutual trade, support and accelerate priority investment projects, primarily in the field of innovation, energy, transport, infrastructure, healthcare and other industries, with the participation of leading companies and enterprises of the two countries.

To this end, regular bilateral consultations were agreed on between the co-chairs of the joint intergovernmental commission, the heads of the authorized ministries and departments of Uzbekistan and Turkey.