Minister promises free corona vaccine for most population
LAHORE, Dec 27 (DNA): Federal Minister for Science and Technology
Chaudhry Fawad has said that the government will try its best to
cover big chunk of population with free-of-cost coronavirus vaccine.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that private
companies would be given permission to import coronavirus vaccine. He
said efforts would be made to provide vaccine free of cost or at minimum
price to maximum number of people, adding that vaccine would be
administered to front-line workers and senior citizens on priority.
The minister said that comprehensive model for administration of corona
vaccine was being prepared in that regard. Fawad, while criticising
leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said Shaheed Benazir
Bhutto was a personality who kept intact all the federating units of the
country and added that unfortunately when the party went into the hands
of Zaradaris, it lost its credibility.
He said that now the PPP was led by those who had confined the party to
interior Sindh. He said that kingdom system was also diminishing in
countries like Bhutan and Austria, adding that it was very unfortunate
that in Pakistan hereditary characters were in politics in the lust of
power. He said that the creation of Pakistan was the outcome of a
democratic struggle.
Whether premiership was a slot for internship which could be given to
children, he questioned. He said that Maryam Nawaz had never managed her
kitchen, adding that she just enjoyed the empire of her father which was
established after looting public money.
He said that today the country was facing inflation due to poor economic
policies of the previous governments. In two years, Rs 1600 billion had
been transferred to the Sindh government by Centre, he added. The
minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri should hold long march against
Murad Ali Shah and must ask him where he spent Rs 1600 billion.
There were numerous problems which people of Karachi were facing
including non-availability of clean drinking water, lack of health and
education facilities and others, he added. Chaudhry Fawad said that the
Sharif family enjoyed maximum concessions which no one else in the
country ever availed. DNA
