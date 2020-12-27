Minister promises free corona vaccine for most population

LAHORE, Dec 27 (DNA): Federal Minister for Science and Technology

Chaudhry Fawad has said that the government will try its best to

cover big chunk of population with free-of-cost coronavirus vaccine.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that private

companies would be given permission to import coronavirus vaccine. He

said efforts would be made to provide vaccine free of cost or at minimum

price to maximum number of people, adding that vaccine would be

administered to front-line workers and senior citizens on priority.

The minister said that comprehensive model for administration of corona

vaccine was being prepared in that regard. Fawad, while criticising

leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said Shaheed Benazir

Bhutto was a personality who kept intact all the federating units of the

country and added that unfortunately when the party went into the hands

of Zaradaris, it lost its credibility.

He said that now the PPP was led by those who had confined the party to

interior Sindh. He said that kingdom system was also diminishing in

countries like Bhutan and Austria, adding that it was very unfortunate

that in Pakistan hereditary characters were in politics in the lust of

power. He said that the creation of Pakistan was the outcome of a

democratic struggle.

Whether premiership was a slot for internship which could be given to

children, he questioned. He said that Maryam Nawaz had never managed her

kitchen, adding that she just enjoyed the empire of her father which was

established after looting public money.

He said that today the country was facing inflation due to poor economic

policies of the previous governments. In two years, Rs 1600 billion had

been transferred to the Sindh government by Centre, he added. The

minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri should hold long march against

Murad Ali Shah and must ask him where he spent Rs 1600 billion.

There were numerous problems which people of Karachi were facing

including non-availability of clean drinking water, lack of health and

education facilities and others, he added. Chaudhry Fawad said that the

Sharif family enjoyed maximum concessions which no one else in the

country ever availed. DNA

========