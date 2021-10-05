Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Militants kill 14 soldiers in Burkina Faso raid

October 5, 2021

Suspected Islamist militants have killed 14 soldiers in northern Burkina Faso.

Seven other soldiers were wounded in the attack near the town of Yirgou, early on Monday.

The defence ministry said a counter attack was launched that killed several insurgents.

In June, at least 15 police officers were ambushed and killed in Yirgou.

Islamist militants have displaced more than a million people in Burkina Faso, while many more across the Sahel region of Africa live under the threat of their violence.

