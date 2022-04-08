MD Utility Stores Corporation reviews Ramadan relief package

Islamabad, APR 8 /DNA/ – Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Taha Aziz Maghribi is monitoring the Ramadan relief package vigilantly. Accompanied by General Manager Operations, Managing Director USC has visited various stores in Peshawar, Abbottabad and has reviewed the supply and sale of basic items provided under the package and has expressed satisfaction over it.

He has also issued orders to USC staff to take positive steps to facilitate the customers . Till date more than 2.5 million families have availed the Ramadan relief package, and the process is ongoing successfully. The management of Utility Stores Corporation is working hard day and night to ensure ample supply to customers across Pakistan. A spokesman of Utility Stores Corporation termed the reports of shortage of sugar, ghee and flour in the media as untrue and said that we are ensuring the uninterrupted supply of subsidized items to USC consumers across the country.

Basic items like sugar, ghee and flour are supplied daily but are sold out fast due to inundation of keen customers . At present Utility Stores Corporation has a substantial stock of subsidized ghee and sugar to cater the demands of public for next 10 days. Continued procurement is in process to ensure availability across 9 zones.