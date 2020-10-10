AJK President urges for infusing complete unity to frustrate Indian evil designs

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 10 (DNA): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President

Sardar Masood Khan has said that closing eyes like a pigeon will not

avert dangers, we have to prepare at every level to fight the storm

coming from India by realizing the evil intentions of the enemy.

“The followers of Hindutva do not want to eliminate the Muslims in India

and Kashmir alone but are conspiring, what they are publicly saying, to

extend their frontiers up to Kohala, Azad Pattan and Wakhan,” he

insisted.

He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon hosted in honour of

the leaders and workers of the Milli Yakjehti Council (National

Solidarity Council) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Muzaffarabad on Saturday, AJK

President office later told.

The event was also addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan leader Liaquat

Baloch and former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir and Chairman of

the Public Accounts Committee of AJK Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rashid

Turabi and other speakers.

The President urged the religious scholars and spiritual leaders to use

the forums of mosques, imambargahs, seminaries, and shrines to caution

the people about the imminent dangers, and tell them that the fascist

Indian rulers have altogether changed the status of occupied Kashmir,

and now they are eyeing on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The religious scholars besides promoting unity and harmony among

different schools of thought, should mentally prepare the nation to

counter the threats confronting the country,”he added.

About the situation prevailing in occupied Kashmir, the AJK president

said that Indian designs can be gauged from the fact that it had

deployed one million regular troops in the held territory while the

former Soviet Union had deployed 250,000 troops during 20 years war and

later the United States had deployed 150,000 troops to capture

Afghanistan.

He went on to say that India had deployed one million troops to not

fight any terrorism but to salaughter eight million Kashmiri people.

Khan said that after having failed to suppress the Kashmiri people

through inhuman repression, India had decided to change the demography

of Kashmir by settling Indian Hindus in occupied Kashmir so that the

Kashmir issue is buried for good.

Speaking at the function, Jamaat Islami Pakistan leader Liaqat Baloch

said that all tricks and plans of the fascist Indian regime are bound to

fail, and the Kashmir would certainly become independent.

Declaring Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as the first defence lines

of Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch said that the people of both regions must get

the rights equal to their Pakistani compatriots. He warned that the

federal government must not take any action about Gilgit-Baltistan,

which is harmful for the Kashmir liberation movement in any sense, and

said that plebiscite in accordance with the UN Security Council

resolutions was the sole solution to the Kashmir issue.

The Chairman Public Accounts Committee of AJK Legislative Assembly,

Abdul Rashid Turabi lauded the efforts of Azad Kashmir President Sardar

Masood Khan in highlighting the Kashmir issue with full courage, bravery

and wisdom at the national and international level.

He said that President Masood played not only the role of ambassador of

Pakistan and Kashmiris but also represented the entire Muslim Ummah. He

said that the role of Sardar Masood Khan in the field of diplomacy is a

role model for all ambassadors of the country.

He said that as the President of Azad Kashmir, we are both satisfied and

proud of the way he went to every nook and corner of the world and

highlighted the sufferings and plights of oppressed Kashmiris of IOJK.

