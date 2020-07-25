Draconian laws being used by India to shrink cyber space for Kashmiris: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (DNA): Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on

Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has condemned the draconian laws by India

to shrink cyber space for Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants of a seminar held here under the aegis of

All Parties Hurriyat Conference that Indian act of muzzling voices of

Kashmiris was a clear violation of the United Nations Conventions which

guarantee and safeguard Freedom of Speech and expression.

He said that India is using the draconian laws like the Unlawful

Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to silence the voices of the Kashmiri

people on Social Media applications and other platforms. However, he

said, India can’t succeed in its vicious plan.

Afridi said that Pakistan would take up the matter with the UN and other

international diplomatic forums. “We will never allow India to deprive

Kashmiris from their basic right of freedom of speech and expression.

The world must take cognizance of the violation of the freedom right of

the Kashmiris,” he said.

Afridi also condemned the arrest journalists and senior Hurriyat leader

under this Act which include Masrat Alam Bhat, Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida

Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Altaf Shah, Ayaz

Akbar, Mehrajudin Kalwal and others. He said the law terrorizes Kashmir

population because it gives unbridled power to the Indian occupant

state.

“It is not only criminalizes India’s own constitution but also it

endangers the concept of fair trial,” he said. The draconian law

empowers Indian government to proscribe even individuals as “terrorists”

and jail them for at least seven years, if convicted, he said.

Afridi said that Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora in across the world

must raise the draconian laws being used by India to muzzle the Kashmiri

voices and the world needed to be informed of the racist agenda being

pursued by India’s fascist regime of Narendra Modi.

He said its about time that Indian minorities must raise their voices

for Kashmiris because the Kashmiris and Indian minorities were being

targeted by Sanghi fascist and racist killers the same way.