Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PTI chairman over call for protest against inflation

LAHORE, Jun 18 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice

President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan

over PTI’s call for protest against inflation on Sunday.

In a statement on the social networking site Twitter, the PML-N Vice

President blamed Imran Khan for the current economic crisis in the

country saying that, “The mountain of problems we face today was created

by Fitna Khan.”

Maryam Nawaz wrote that Imran Khan’s call for protest against inflation

is actually a protest the PTI chairman is holding against himself.

She further mocked the former PM adding that he who used to say as the

PM that he did not come into power to know about the rates of potatoes

and onions has suddenly remembered to hold a protest.

There is no greater hypocrisy, she said.