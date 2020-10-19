Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman address press conference in Karachi

| October 19, 2020
00

PML-N’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are addressing a press conference in Karachi — hours after retired Captain Mohammad Safdar was arrested.

Early Monday morning, Captain Safdar was taken into custody by the police. According to Maryam, she was sleeping when the police allegedly “barged” into her and Safdar’s hotel room.

The arrest comes after a first information report (FIR) was registered against Maryam, Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum. The complainant, Waqas Ahmed, alleged that the PML-N leaders, along with 200 of their followers, reached the Quaid’s grave where Safdar jumped over the grill surrounding it.

Workers and supporters of PML-N accorded a historic welcome to Maryam Nawaz when she arrived in the metropolis on Sunday afternoon to attend PDM’s second power show.

At the public meeting, she called Prime Minister Imran Khan a “coward” and accused him of using the armed forces for his face-saving and declaring opponents as traitors only to save his skin and hide incompetence.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Karandaaz launches 2nd round of financial inclusion for women challenge

DNA Islamabad October 19 – Karandaaz Pakistan, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationRead More

00

Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman address press conference in Karachi

PML-N’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are addressing a pressRead More

  • Uzbekistan embassy holds Uzbek language day function

  • UNAMA Head Deborah Lyons meets Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary

  • ECC forms a committee to suggest MSP of Wheat

  • Chinese NGOs donate 20,000 masks for local businessmen 

  • CPEC helps to improve security situation in Pakistan promoting tourism  

  • Maryam informs Nawaz Sharif about Safdar’s arrest

  • LHC seeks copy of FIR lodged against Nawaz, others

  • CM Buzdar approves setting up Sahulat Bazaars in Punjab cities

    • Comments are Closed