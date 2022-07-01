Mango Festival organized as part of Pakistan’s 75 years anniversary celebrations

ISLAMABAD, JUL 1 /DNA/ – Mango Festival organized by Foreign Office in partnership with Serena Hotels and Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association as a part of Pakistan’s 75 years anniversary celebrations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with Serena Hotels and Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association organized a Mango Festival at Serena Hotel today. This was part of the series of activities and events being organized throughout the year to commemorate 75 years of the Pakistan’s Independence – Pakistan’s Diamond jubilee.

Under the theme of Pakistan At 75 and “75thPayKuchKhaas”, the event focused on projecting Pakistan’s culinary and agrarian richness linked to production of more than 200 varieties of mangoes-“king of fruits” that are exported all over the world.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari graced the event as Guest of Honour. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, CEO Serena Hotels Mr. Aziz Boolani, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov of Turkmenistan, Patron-in-Chief PFVA Mr. Waheed Ahmed and Senior Vice Chairman PFVA Mr. Ch. Shoaib Ahmed were present on the occasion. A large number of Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Islamabad participated in the event

In his remarks, the Foreign Minister highlighted the significance of the festival as part of the events celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence. The Foreign Minister underscored the fact that Pakistani mangoes were popular the world over due to superior quality as well as the huge number of varieties being grown in Pakistan. It was highlighted that Pakistan’s missions abroad were organizing mango tasting festivals in their host countries and showcasing the variety and richness of the Pakistani mangoes.

The event was attended by over 300 persons that included members of the Diplomatic Corps, Business Executives, Bureau Chiefs of Local and Foreign Publications, Representatives of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association, and Officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Embassies of China and UAE also set up stalls offering mango based dishes from their own cuisine.

The guests were served with different varieties of freshly cut mangoes, salads, milkshake, lassi, chuttnis, pickles, desserts and ice cream. The participants appreciated the different mango varieties on display as well as the mango-based cuisine offered to the guests. This event showcased the potential of Pakistani mangoes as a popular fruit not only in Pakistan but in the international market as well.