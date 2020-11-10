Malaysian HC lauds RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities

RAWALPINDI, NOV 10 (DNA) – The Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, members of the executive committee and officials from the High-Commission and members of the RCCI were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the business community, the High Commissioner lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities in the region. High Commissioner Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim also appreciated RCCI for its recent tree plantation drive and assured full support from the embassy in this regard.

He said, there is a need to intensify efforts for improving two-way trade between Pakistan and Malaysia that would bring far better results for their economies.

Both countries have good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields including auto-mobile, construction, pharmaceutical, halal food, tourism, telecommunication and renewable energy. Malaysia’s famous auto brand Proton will make its pre launch in December 2020 in Karachi, he added.

We should encourage frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of potential cooperation and added that Malaysia has relaxed its visa policy amid Covid-19.

He assured full cooperation and assistance for RCCI upcoming events including Rawal International Expo 2021 and other events.

He informed that Pakistan and Malaysia were the first two Islamic countries that had signed the FTA a long time ago, but the bilateral trade was still confined to few products. He said there was an urgent need to focus on diversification of trade for improving trade figures.

In his welcome address, President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that Pak-Malaysia are enjoying cordial relations and stressed that both countries should focus on new products to improve two-way trade. He also emphasized on further cementing the trade ties and exploring new sectors. He also shared an update on RCCI ongoing activities and future programs. He informed that RCCI is going to organize Gwadar Business Conference focusing on Central Asian Republics (CARs), Build 2020 Construction Trade Fair and Rawal Expo in near future.

Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that exchange of trade delegations is direly needed to boost the bilateral trade ties and volume. However, as Corona hit economies all over the world we should not stop here and increase virtual platforms for improved networking and Ecommerce to support businesses.

He said many Pakistani products including rice, wheat, mangoes, halal food, seafood, meat products, cutlery and sports goods, spices, handicrafts, light engineering goods, hospital and surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals and gems and jewelry could find a good market in Malaysia. Later the High Commissioner planted a sapling in the chamber premises to mark RCCI Tree Plantation Drive 2020. Ends PRO RCCI.=DNA

