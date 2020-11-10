CDA begins restoration of roads in sectors I-10, I-11

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Upon the special directions of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) the developmental work in the industrials areas of the city.

The work on restoration of roads and infrastructure in the neglected sectors, I-10 and I-11, have been started. Bidding has been opened for the two ways north road of both the sectors.

The biddings were invited through proper advertisement in Newspapers before starting the developmental work. Different companies and firms have given their technical and financial bids. The period of 6 months has been allocated for the completion of the said road.

The developmental work has been delayed in these sectors like all the other sectors in past. Upon the special interest of Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad the developmental work in I-10 and I-11 has been started.