Malaysia keen to diversify ties with Pakistan

High Commissioner says both countries have long standing relationship; praises handicrafts of Pakistan

A.M.BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram bin Muhammad Ibrahim has said that Pakistan and Malaysia have a long-standing relationship and the handicraft industry can be further developed by promoting mutual cooperation in the fields of industry and trade.

After overcoming the virus, the government is taking all possible steps to increase trade and aid in Pakistan and the Handicraft Association of Pakistan stands by the government for this purpose, he said.

He expressed these views while talking a delegation of Pakistan Handicrafts Association led by Fahad Barlas.

The High Commissioner further said, the work of craftsmen and artisans is being welcomed in every possible way with the spirit of close contact and goodwill.

Fahad said, mutual trade in handicrafts can further strengthen closer ties with Pakistan and other friendly countries and every effort is being made by the Pakistan Handicrafts Association.

Former President Handicraft Association of Pakistan Khurshid Barlas and senior members Amin-ur-Rehman Mohsin Khalid Barir Hassan were present on the occasion during a meeting with Ambassador Ikram bin Muhammad Ibrahim.