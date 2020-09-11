Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Court extends Safdar Awan’s interim bail in NAB office clash case

| September 11, 2020
safdar-750x369-750x369

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Captain retired Safdar Awan till September 16 in a case related to violent clashes outside National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) office.

On August 12, chaos was witnessed outside NAB office after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

The plea was taken up by ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court extended interim bail of Safdar Awan till September 16.

It may be noted that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.
The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

usman-buzdar-3

Those involved in motorway rape deserves no leniency: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar assured on Friday that the motorway gang rapeRead More

sheikh-rasheed-750x369

There are fractions within PML-N, says Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Friday predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-NawazRead More

  • Quaid-e-Azam’s 72nd death anniversary being observed today

  • Court extends Safdar Awan’s interim bail in NAB office clash case

  • Malaysia keen to diversify ties with Pakistan

  • Pak, Uzbek relations cordial: PM

  • Japanese envoy meets Aviation Minister

  • ‘LEAs given task by PM to arrest culprits behind rape incidents’

  • China names Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan

  • AIOU extends MSc, MBA, BS date of admissions

    • Comments are Closed