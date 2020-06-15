Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: AJK President

MUZAFFARABAD, JUNE 15 (DNA) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the social organizations to come forward and address the financial problems erupted out of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown in the liberated territory.

“The social organizations besides helping the needy people, should also play their role to create awareness among them about the preventive measures so that the pandemic is responded jointly and effectively,” he asserted.

He made these remarks while talking to a five-member delegation of a social welfare organization ‘Be The Merciful’ (BTM) which called on him here on Monday. The delegation led by BTM Chairperson, Sumaira Farrukh was consisted of President BTM Azad Kashmir chapter Areeba Ilyas, Secretary General Amna Munir, Vice Persident Basit Naqvi and member of Board of Directors Faizan Riasat Masih.

The state president said that the test put by the coronavirus pandemic has necessitated all segments of the society to jointly respond to it with coordinated efforts. The masses, he added, also need to be sensitized about the preventive measures.

“The social organizations should distribute relief goods wherever needed, and at the same time advise the local people beneficiaries to maintain discipline, observe social distancing and adopt all other preventive measures in order to contain the spread of virus,” he emphasized.

Appreciating the spirit of the BTM chief, he said that serving the poor people by a welfare organization is an appreciable initiative, and also good luck of the people of Azad Kashmir.

Assuring full cooperation of the state government to the organization, the AJK president said that keeping in view the fast deteriorating the situation, the Azad Kashmir Government has decided to once again tighten the lockdown and this decision has been taken to ensure the safety of human lives.

Earlier, apprising the state president of the social activities of her organization, Sumaira Farrukh said that the BTM wanted to help the people of Azad Kashmir affected by coronavirus and lockdown particularly those living along the Line of Control through food and non-food items and cash relief.

She told that BTM had distributed relief items in Rawalakot, Nowshera in Pakistan and among the victims of Neelum valley residing in Chakri Road in Rawalpindi. In the next phase one month ration, women garments and other relief goods will be distributed among the deserving families in Chinari, Chakothi and Kutan area of Neelum Valley.

She asserted that the coronavirus crisis had caused frustration among the people, and we are trying our best to remove it by extending whatever the help we can provide.DNA

