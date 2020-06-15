Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sad demise of Muhammad Zahid Khokar is a great loss: Zubair Motiwala

| June 15, 2020
PAJCCI Chairman while offereing his condolences on the death of Muhammad Zahid Khokar, Director General Transit Trade stated that he was a thorough professional and it is truly an immense loss. May Allah shower His blessings on the deceased soul and grant Sabar to the family members for this irreplaceable loss.

Khokar recently joined Directorate General of Transit Trade and during short period of time he showed utmost keenness to resolve the issues affecting Pak Afghan Transit Trade.

PAJCCI’s Board directors, members and staff from across the border extended their condolences to his family members.

