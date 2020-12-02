Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

LHC seeks detailed report on wheat, sugar price hike

| December 2, 2020
download (1)

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed on Wednesday the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report on skyrocketing prices of wheat and sugar.

A single bench comprising Justice Sajid Seth was hearing a writ petition seeking directives for the government to bring down the prices of essential food items.

Over the course of the hearing, the court asked why the prices of sugar and wheat are going up?

The bench directed the relevant authorities to submit a detailed report spelling out what measures they have taken thus far to control food prices. The hearing was adjourned until December 04.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s CPI inflation reduced to 8.3 per cent in November from 8.9pc in October due to a slight drop in the price of perishable products.

In urban areas, food items whose prices increased in November included chicken 21.36pc, tomatoes 15.68pc, potatoes 8.79pc, onions 5.81pc, vegetables 5.63pc, dry fruits 4.38pc, eggs 2.83pc, butter 2.61pc, condiments and spices 2.6pc and fish 1.89pc.

The commodities that saw a decrease in prices in urban areas include wheat flour, down 4.83pc, wheat 4.1pc, pulse moong 3.54pc and pulse gram 1.94pc. In rural areas, price of chicken rose by 20.76pc, potatoes 15.8pc, tomatoes 9.29pc, onions 6.56pc, sugar 5.39pc, eggs 5.23pc, condiments and spices 3.05pc and butter 1.46pc.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture111

IHC terms Nawaz proclaimed offender in appeals pertaining to Al Azizia, Avenfield references

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court bench, hearing two appeals by former premier Nawaz SharifRead More

DNA 2-2

TCCIA, Federal Secy of Commerce pledge to cement economic ties

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 (DNA) – A delegation of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture,Read More

  • ICCI organizes seminar to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS

  • Deepening Pak-China Cooperation in education sector emphasized

  • China’s smart classroom acclaimed in Pak amid rising COVID-19 cases

  • LHC seeks detailed report on wheat, sugar price hike

  • PM Imran Khan arrives in GB, attends oath-taking ceremony of cabinet

  • AC adjourns hearing of assets reference against Ishaq Dar

  • Punjab govt extends parole of PML-N’s Shahbaz, Hamza for one day

  • 75 coronavirus deaths, 2829 new infections reported in Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed