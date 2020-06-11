Letter of the United States President to the President of Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan (DNA) — His Excellency

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Dear Mr. President!

I want to express my condolences to You and the victims of the partial collapse of the Sardoba Reservoir Dam on May 1, 2020. It was devastating to see the images of flooded homes, displaced people, and ruined roads and farms.

Through devoted personal attention and a very quick response, You demonstrated leadership. The Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development also reacted quickly to this tragedy and freed up funding for our assistance efforts.

The United States stands with Uzbekistan and its people during this difficult time.

I also want You to know that I am directing my Administration to ensure Your request for coronavirus assistance is processed rapidly as we work together to fight this terrible pandemic.

Sincerely,

Donald Trump

President of the United States of America