CGSS, Islamia Varsity sign MoU

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed (Retd), Vice President CGSS and Brigadier Abdullah Khan (Retd), Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS visited Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). The visiting dignitaries met with Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Senior Head of Departments and Faculty Members.

During the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Both the institutions agreed to facilitate cooperation in academic research. It was decided that CGSS and Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)will work together to promote joint research projects on agreed fields for developing a sound cooperation in the future. Furthermore, both the institutions will work and explore opportunities to involve the academia in the multilateral fields. It was decided that CGSS will link Islamia University of Bahawalpur with various international universities and will also initiate student exchange programs.

Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, (Retd) – Vice President CGSS and Engr. Prof. Dr. AtharMahboob, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.